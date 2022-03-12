W Resources (LON:WRES) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.35

W Resources Plc (LON:WRES – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.35 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 2.63 ($0.03). W Resources shares last traded at GBX 2.63 ($0.03), with a volume of 86,227 shares traded.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3.60 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.95. The stock has a market cap of £4.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.49.
W Resources Company Profile (LON:WRES)
Read More
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for W Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.