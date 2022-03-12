M&G Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) by 195.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,802 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,516 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSII. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,475 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cardiovascular Systems news, CFO Jeffrey S. Points purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.20 per share, for a total transaction of $36,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Rhonda J. Robb acquired 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $29,318.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,567 shares of company stock worth $121,319 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CSII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSII opened at $18.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $749.09 million, a PE ratio of -24.95 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.59. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $44.57.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $59.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.66 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 10.85% and a negative net margin of 11.47%. Cardiovascular Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. It offers orbital atherectomy systems for both peripheral and coronary commercial applications. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St.

