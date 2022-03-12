M&G Investment Management Ltd. Sells 319,767 Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 65.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319,767 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Organogenesis worth $1,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Organogenesis by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 482,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after buying an additional 151,586 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Organogenesis in the second quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Organogenesis by 2,249.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,888 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Organogenesis by 25.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Organogenesis by 41.6% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 15,456 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Organogenesis news, VP Antonio S. Montecalvo sold 97,436 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $817,488.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ORGO opened at $7.62 on Friday. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Organogenesis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

