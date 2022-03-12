M&G Investment Management Ltd. Has $1.40 Million Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,152 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 124,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 8,596 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Varonis Systems by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the period. 97.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.06 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $32.11 and a one year high of $73.46.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $126.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.95 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 29.95% and a negative return on equity of 17.48%. Varonis Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Varonis Systems in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

