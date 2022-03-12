M&G Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the third quarter valued at $1,760,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Datadog by 9.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Datadog by 6,107.9% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 8,490 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Datadog by 6.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 110,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,658,000 after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glynn Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 2.4% in the third quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 280,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Datadog from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.15.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $127.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.24. The company has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,814.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.73 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 2.02%. The company’s revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.84, for a total value of $193,669.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 161,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.34, for a total value of $25,377,683.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,811 shares of company stock valued at $135,948,942 in the last three months. 20.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile (Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.