Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $707.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) will report $707.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lazard’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $737.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $690.30 million. Lazard reported sales of $647.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lazard will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.69 billion to $3.27 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lazard.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.47. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.74% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $856.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAZ. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Lazard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Lazard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Lazard by 119.8% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lazard by 100.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period.

LAZ opened at $32.34 on Wednesday. Lazard has a one year low of $31.64 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.60%.

About Lazard (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lazard (LAZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.