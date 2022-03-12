Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years.
Shares of NID stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $15.10.
About Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
