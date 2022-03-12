Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NID)

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.047 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has raised its dividend payment by 0.3% over the last three years.

Shares of NID stock opened at $14.10 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.68. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund has a 12 month low of $13.78 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NID – Get Rating ) by 57.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,601 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a closed-end management investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on December 05, 2012 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

