Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Shares of JCE opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $18.60.
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (Get Rating)
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
