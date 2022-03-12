Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.395 per share on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has increased its dividend by 18.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of JCE opened at $15.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.84. Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund has a twelve month low of $14.29 and a twelve month high of $18.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JCE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 17.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 13,996 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 106,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,349 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 70,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period.

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

