Brokerages Anticipate Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $215.57 Million

Brokerages expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) will post $215.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $222.00 million and the lowest is $208.50 million. Texas Capital Bancshares posted sales of $239.17 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $930.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $899.00 million to $973.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $225.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.31 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 25.02%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share.

TCBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.63.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $54.27 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TCBI. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 327,004 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,627,000 after buying an additional 81,057 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,665,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $769,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 41,560 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 470.4% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 57,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 47,526 shares in the last quarter. 94.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm’s loan portfolio consists of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit, business deposit products including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system, trust and wealth management services, including investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

