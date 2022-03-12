Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Credo Technology Group updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:CRDO opened at $15.51 on Friday. Credo Technology Group has a 1-year low of $10.80 and a 1-year high of $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Credo Technology Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

