BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years.
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60.
About BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (BTZ)
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.