BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSE:BTZ)

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has increased its dividend payment by 7.8% over the last three years.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust stock opened at $12.42 on Friday. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $15.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $333,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,514,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $67,941,000 after buying an additional 64,273 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 230,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 18,499 shares during the period.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide current income, current gains and capital appreciation through investing in credit-related securities, including, but not limited to, investment grade corporate bonds, high yield bonds, bank loans, preferred securities or convertible bonds or derivatives with economic characteristics similar to these credit-related securities.

