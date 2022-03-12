LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.330. The company issued revenue guidance of $560 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $601.18 million.LHC Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.600-$6.000 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LHCG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LHC Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of LHC Group from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of LHC Group from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $168.40.

Shares of LHCG opened at $136.44 on Friday. LHC Group has a 1 year low of $108.42 and a 1 year high of $223.63. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $128.23 and a 200-day moving average of $142.06.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $583.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.44 million. LHC Group had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts predict that LHC Group will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, EVP Nicholas Gachassin III sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $100,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 89.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,223 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,271,000 after purchasing an additional 50,117 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,698 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,644,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 134,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,425,000 after purchasing an additional 21,156 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in LHC Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

