-$0.36 Earnings Per Share Expected for P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect P3 Health Partners Inc (NASDAQ:PIII – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for P3 Health Partners’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that P3 Health Partners will report full-year earnings of ($0.57) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for P3 Health Partners.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on P3 Health Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PIII opened at $6.87 on Friday. P3 Health Partners has a 1 year low of $4.58 and a 1 year high of $16.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60.

In related news, major shareholder Michael Balkin purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $72,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIII. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P3 Health Partners during the fourth quarter worth $185,000.

P3 Health Partners is a patient-centered and physician-led population health management company. P3 Health Partners, formerly known as Foresight Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

