Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Hits $14.39 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 12th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be bought for approximately $14.39 or 0.00036735 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $164.30 million and approximately $8.45 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000687 BTC.

SafePal (SFP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001855 BTC.

OG Fan Token (OG) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00009377 BTC.

Prosper (PROS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001191 BTC.

Oogear (OG) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ProSwap (PROS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,415,813 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

