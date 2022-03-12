Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Lowered to $55.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Loop Capital from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.83.

NYSE UBER opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.13 and a beta of 1.32. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.28 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 606 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

