Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target Cut to $395.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from $415.00 to $395.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCO. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $417.00 to $378.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moody’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $419.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $436.00 to $439.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $395.69.

Get Moody's alerts:

NYSE MCO opened at $304.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $339.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.74. The company has a market capitalization of $56.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Moody’s has a 12-month low of $286.12 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Moody’s will post 12.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $26,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Moody’s during the third quarter worth $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Moody’s by 421.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new position in Moody’s during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s (Get Rating)

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.