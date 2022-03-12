Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

SHLS has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim raised shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Shoals Technologies Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Get Shoals Technologies Group alerts:

NASDAQ:SHLS opened at $17.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.07. Shoals Technologies Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.19 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $48.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.50 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 78.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 183,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 550.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

About Shoals Technologies Group (Get Rating)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shoals Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoals Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.