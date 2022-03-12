1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Director Acquires $13,820.00 in Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) Director Leonard J. Elmore bought 1,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $13,820.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of FLWS opened at $13.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $873.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.16 and a twelve month high of $38.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.91.
1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The company had revenue of $943.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.36 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on FLWS. TheStreet lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $47.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $61.00 to $20.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.
About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (Get Rating)
1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.
