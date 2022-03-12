Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Lazydays from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazydays from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 5th.

LAZY opened at $21.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.21. Lazydays has a one year low of $15.45 and a one year high of $25.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $253.79 million, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.87.

In other Lazydays news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 3,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.83 per share, for a total transaction of $70,852.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 24.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Lazydays during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lazydays by 138.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lazydays by 158.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

