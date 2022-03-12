Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Nabeel Ahmed Sells 477 Shares of Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) CFO Nabeel Ahmed sold 477 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $19,900.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of OM stock opened at $40.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.14 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.00. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.29 and a 1 year high of $61.00.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Outset Medical by 253.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Outset Medical by 423.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Outset Medical by 297.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter.
About Outset Medical (Get Rating)
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
