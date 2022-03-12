Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $176.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna restated a buy rating and issued a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.69.

KEYS stock opened at $145.87 on Friday. Keysight Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $209.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $169.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director James Cullen sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.45, for a total transaction of $1,375,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Adam Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.04, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,183 shares of company stock worth $8,820,387 over the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $979,000. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 17,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $233,400,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,671 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

