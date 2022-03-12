Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $169.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CVX. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Chevron from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $150.29.

NYSE:CVX opened at $170.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $332.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average is $118.82. Chevron has a 12 month low of $92.86 and a 12 month high of $174.76.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock valued at $85,758,897 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

