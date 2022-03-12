Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the social networking company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $64.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Twitter from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a peer perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twitter presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.50.

Twitter stock opened at $33.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of -110.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.89. Twitter has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $73.34.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The social networking company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Twitter had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 10th that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the social networking company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $220,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 5,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.04, for a total value of $207,942.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,910 shares of company stock worth $1,190,567. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Twitter by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Twitter by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 2.0% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 9,347 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Twitter by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 66,823 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

