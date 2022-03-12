Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Betty J. Sapp Purchases 1,362 Shares

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE BLL opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.13. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ball by 152.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after buying an additional 386,383 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ball by 48.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after buying an additional 152,212 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Ball by 11.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 417,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after buying an additional 42,518 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

About Ball (Get Rating)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.