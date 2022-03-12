Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Director Betty J. Sapp Purchases 1,362 Shares

Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) Director Betty J. Sapp acquired 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE BLL opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.13. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $77.95 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.50.
Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,336,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ball by 152.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 639,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,498,000 after buying an additional 386,383 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Ball by 48.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 465,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,856,000 after buying an additional 152,212 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Ball by 11.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 417,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,542,000 after buying an additional 42,518 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 42,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,808,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
BLL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.
Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.
