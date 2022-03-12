Short Interest in BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Drops By 49.6%

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,080,000 shares, a decrease of 49.6% from the February 13th total of 12,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHP. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BHP Group by 63.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,175,968 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,178,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,277,566 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth $125,709,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 114.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,658,442 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $142,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,580 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,608,210 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $86,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,710 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in BHP Group in the 4th quarter worth $62,669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.73% of the company’s stock.

BHP opened at $68.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $51.88 and a 12 month high of $82.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.64.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 13.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Several research firms have issued reports on BHP. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,185 ($28.63) price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $48.20 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.52) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($28.83) to GBX 2,300 ($30.14) in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BHP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,163.53.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

