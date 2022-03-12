MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Given New $5.50 Price Target at Raymond James

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the newsletter publisher’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on MKTW. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.69.

Get MarketWise alerts:

NASDAQ MKTW opened at $4.26 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.86. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $16.97.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 120,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $718,198.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in MarketWise in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

About MarketWise (Get Rating)

Ascendant Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MarketWise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketWise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.