Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY) Short Interest Down 48.9% in February

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NNY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, a decrease of 48.9% from the February 13th total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,809 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund alerts:

NYSE:NNY opened at $9.35 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.52 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund has a 52 week low of $9.17 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%.

About Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (Get Rating)

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.