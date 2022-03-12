M&G Investment Management Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 89.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,701 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Catalent were worth $1,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalent by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,370,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,912,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46,136 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Catalent by 10.6% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,632,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,902 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,994,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,433,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 12.2% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,971,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Catalent by 136.9% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,347,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,324,000 after acquiring an additional 778,781 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

In other Catalent news, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 492,073 shares of company stock worth $50,547,546. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTLT opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $17.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.39. Catalent, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.17 and a 12-month high of $142.64.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

About Catalent (Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.