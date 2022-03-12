Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 94.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 114,461 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the third quarter valued at $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DHR opened at $262.52 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $212.71 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $302.95.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.74%.

In other news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total transaction of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total value of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.40.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

