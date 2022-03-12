The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Acquired by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Progressive were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 248,302 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $688,622,000 after acquiring an additional 569,211 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $691,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,191 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,982,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $631,155,000 after acquiring an additional 30,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $105.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.17. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 7.05%.

PGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Edward Jones lowered shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,831 shares of company stock worth $7,542,869. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

