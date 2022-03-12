M&G Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

M&G Investment Management Ltd. cut its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 95.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 527,540 shares during the quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Xylem by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 1.1% during the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 133,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden acquired a new stake in shares of Xylem during the third quarter worth about $3,092,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 18.4% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 13,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Xylem stock opened at $83.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.04. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s payout ratio is 51.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Raymond James cut Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho started coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet lowered Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

