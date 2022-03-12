Ritholtz Wealth Management Raises Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CCI. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Crown Castle International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,860,558,000 after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Crown Castle International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,189,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in Crown Castle International by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

CCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.00.

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $173.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 52-week low of $152.96 and a 52-week high of $209.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $178.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.32.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.