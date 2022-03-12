Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Reduced by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Synopsys by 112.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,695,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $822,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,567 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $217,006,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $156,603,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 71.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 387,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,034,000 after buying an additional 161,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 409.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 192,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,636,000 after buying an additional 154,700 shares in the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 64,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.55, for a total value of $23,428,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 12,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.25, for a total value of $3,635,872.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,617 shares of company stock worth $72,970,279. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $395.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synopsys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.78.

Shares of SNPS opened at $293.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $310.80 and its 200-day moving average is $326.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $225.02 and a 12 month high of $377.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

