Ritholtz Wealth Management Sells 194 Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Ritholtz Wealth Management lessened its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth about $719,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 368.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,285,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,606,000 after purchasing an additional 28,589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

OMAB opened at $52.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.45. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $44.86 and a fifty-two week high of $60.53.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.30. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $129.21 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $4.3737 dividend. This represents a yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This is an increase from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous annual dividend of $1.67. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OMAB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.