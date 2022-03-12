Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 46,063 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,063 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,653,000. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 118,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,374,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,893,000 after purchasing an additional 124,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter.

PGX stock opened at $13.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.67. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $13.31 and a 1 year high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

