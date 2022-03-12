Ritholtz Wealth Management Trims Position in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Ritholtz Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,610 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 403 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuance Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Nuance Communications stock opened at $55.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.23. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $56.00.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $321.40 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total transaction of $313,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Dahdah sold 64,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $3,537,328.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Nuance Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.