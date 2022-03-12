Ritholtz Wealth Management Acquires 4,568 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,461 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after buying an additional 4,445,584 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $199,095,000 after acquiring an additional 198,170 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $183,137,000 after acquiring an additional 107,978 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $181,343,000 after purchasing an additional 379,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,867,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $180,210,000 after purchasing an additional 265,532 shares during the last quarter. 87.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TPR shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Tapestry from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

TPR stock opened at $34.35 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $49.67. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

