Ritholtz Wealth Management Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Ritholtz Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. 20.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.55.

Shares of BABA opened at $86.71 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $86.68 and a 12 month high of $245.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.08 and its 200-day moving average is $138.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

