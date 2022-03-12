Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $683,000 Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,174 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in American Express by 1,647.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,537,645 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $425,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392,445 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in American Express by 102.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,448,640 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $762,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,886 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in American Express by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,937,400 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $827,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,236 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,638,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in American Express by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,638,584,000 after purchasing an additional 622,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get American Express alerts:

In other news, EVP Quinn Jessica Lieberman sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $345,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 267,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.60, for a total transaction of $47,803,361.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 440,177 shares of company stock valued at $81,094,533 over the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of American Express from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $198.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.50.

American Express stock opened at $167.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $179.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $127.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.12. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $135.13 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This is an increase from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 17.22%.

About American Express (Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.