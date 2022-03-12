Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.44

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 8500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.62 million and a PE ratio of 10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.80.
Circa Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:CTO)
Featured Stories
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Circa Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circa Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.