Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Hits New 1-Year High at $1.44

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.44 and last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 8500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$1.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.62 million and a PE ratio of 10.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.80.

Circa Enterprises Company Profile (CVE:CTO)

Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and computer cables and related connectivity products under the CircaMax brand.

