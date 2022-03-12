Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Zumiez updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.000-$0.100 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.00-0.10 EPS.

ZUMZ stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. Zumiez has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $920.73 million, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zumiez in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zumiez in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total transaction of $89,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZUMZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Zumiez by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the third quarter worth approximately $655,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Zumiez by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,861 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Zumiez by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 23,115 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares during the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

