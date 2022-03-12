First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC) Short Interest Update

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNSC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.4% from the February 13th total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $262,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $743,000. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 48,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 8,324 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF alerts:

First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF stock opened at $28.32 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF has a 1 year low of $26.90 and a 1 year high of $32.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Small Cap US Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.