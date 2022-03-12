Kovack Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 625.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $19.79 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

