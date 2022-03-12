Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.85

Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.85 and last traded at $18.74, with a volume of 11710 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.38.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens boosted their price target on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.87.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is an increase from Marten Transport’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

In related news, CFO James J. Hinnendael sold 6,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.38, for a total value of $116,713.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 10,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.96, for a total value of $174,908.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,324 shares of company stock worth $466,389 in the last 90 days. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marten Transport in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,691,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,965,000 after buying an additional 25,736 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,519,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,509,000 after buying an additional 389,287 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 110,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after buying an additional 40,310 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marten Transport by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,086,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,808,000 after buying an additional 213,833 shares during the period. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

