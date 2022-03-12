AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

AvidXchange Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 107,537 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 858,798 shares.The stock last traded at 7.27 and had previously closed at 7.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AvidXchange in a report on Thursday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 22.78.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 10.69.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.