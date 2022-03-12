BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend by 0.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $41.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $49.98.
About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (Get Rating)
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.
