BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:BME)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.213 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has increased its dividend by 0.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BME opened at $41.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.56. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $49.98.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BME. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,771,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 5,444 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $342,000.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (Get Rating)

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.