Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years.
NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $10.69 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $13.57.
About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund (Get Rating)
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.
