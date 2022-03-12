Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on March 31st

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has increased its dividend by 10.3% over the last three years.

NYSEAMERICAN NHS opened at $10.69 on Friday. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $13.57.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 14.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $833,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,455 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 25.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund operates as closed-end management investment company. Its investment strategy is to seek high total return. The firm will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in high yield debt securities of U.S. and foreign issuers, which include securities that are rated below investment grade by a rating agency or are unrated debt securities determined to be of comparable quality by the fund’s investment manager.

