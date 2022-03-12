BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:BCAT)

BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of BCAT stock opened at $16.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.31. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $22.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCAT. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 65.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 10,689 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $800,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 117,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 50,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 415,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after buying an additional 20,926 shares in the last quarter.

