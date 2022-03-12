Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Pollard Banknote (OTCMKTS:PBKOF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$48.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PBKOF has been the topic of several other research reports. cut shares of Pollard Banknote from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$51.50 to C$47.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PBKOF opened at $18.85 on Friday. Pollard Banknote has a 1 year low of $18.63 and a 1 year high of $53.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62.

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

