Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) Price Target Cut to $8.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Babylon in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Babylon in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Babylon in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Babylon in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a hold rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, assumed coverage on Babylon in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $10.50.

BBLN opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45. Babylon has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $16.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $1,395,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Babylon in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

